As the U.S. House of Representatives took to the floor Wednesday to debate two articles of impeachment filed against President Donald Trump, most people walking around downtown York City wanted nothing to do with the impeachment question.

Nearly all of the roughly 20 people asked about the impeachment around noon in downtown York declined to comment when asked their thoughts on the pending vote.

But Megan Ohrt, 26, of York City, made no bones about her support for impeachment, and ultimately for the president's removal from office.

"I don't think it's going to happen because I understand politics," she said of removal. "Too many Republicans have a say."

Impeachment opinions among members of Congress have fallen largely along party lines.

Democrats control the House, but Republicans hold the majority in the U.S. Senate, where Trump is likely to be acquitted.

Most milling in downtown York did not want to speak on the record Wednesday about impeachment, but as one woman was walking away after turning down an interview request, she said Congress needs to keep the president in office.

Another said only that this impeachment "couldn't be happening to a nicer guy."

Ohrt said she thinks the remedy to the Trump presidency is to elect a progressive Democrat in 2020, preferably someone who shares the social values of the younger generation.

"We can't just put any Democrat in the White House," she said. "After everything we've been through with this president, I feel we need to make a large shift."

Megan Ohrt, 26, of York City said she supports the impeachment against President Donald Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Photo: Lindsey O'Laughlin)

About 100 people gathered at the York County Administrative Center on Tuesday night in support of the impeachment proceedings. The York gathering was one of several similar rallies held across the country on the eve of the House impeachment vote.

Participants said the president's policies are ruining the country and could turn the United States into an authoritarian state if Congress doesn't hold him accountable.

