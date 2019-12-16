LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Ayers, Donald

Coble, Larry

Cross, Elsie

Fishel, Donna

Hart, Barry

Herman, Kenneth

Kapp, Gwendolyn

Kuhns, Donald

Miller, Emory

Miller, Glenn

Shoemaker, Emily

Snyder, Clifford

Uffelman, Bradley

Workman, Kathleen

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/16/local-obituaries-monday-dec-16/2658028001/