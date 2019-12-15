CLOSE Updated aerial tour of the Mount Rose Avenue - I 83 interchange construction John A. Pavoncello, York Dispatch

Bridge repairs could slow traffic in both directions of I-83 this week, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT announced its contractor plans to conduct bridge repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Dec. 16-19, in both directions of Interstate 83 between exits 16 and 18, Queen Street and Mount Rose Avenue.

This section averages more than 66,700 vehicles per day, so motorists should make alternative plans to avoid delays, PennDOT said in a news release.

The repair contract, awarded to J.D. Eckman Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, for about $13.6 million, includes resurfacing, roadway base repair, concrete and bridge deck patching, installation of a new guardrail, signs and pavement markings.

It's scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

For updated information on traffic delays, visit 511PA.com.

