Births for Monday, Dec. 16
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Autumn Hargett and Benjamin Dubbs: of Glen Rock, Dec. 12, a son.
Sarah Knowles and Jimmy Gwara: of York, Dec. 12, a son.
Kaitlin Barnes and Bryce Baughman: of York, Dec. 13, a son.
Thalia Fulp and Tyshaun Powell: of York, Dec. 14, a son.
Katelyn and Elijah Crisamore: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.
Jennifer Leister and Christopher Rodola: of Dover, Dec. 14, a daughter.
Kristen (Evans) and Christopher Dempwolf: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.
