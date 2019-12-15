LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Autumn Hargett and Benjamin Dubbs: of Glen Rock, Dec. 12, a son.

Sarah Knowles and Jimmy Gwara: of York, Dec. 12, a son.

Kaitlin Barnes and Bryce Baughman: of York, Dec. 13, a son.

Thalia Fulp and Tyshaun Powell: of York, Dec. 14, a son.

Katelyn and Elijah Crisamore: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.

Jennifer Leister and Christopher Rodola: of Dover, Dec. 14, a daughter.

Kristen (Evans) and Christopher Dempwolf: of York, Dec. 14, a daughter.

