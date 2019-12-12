Local obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 12
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Alwood, Joanne
Arinsberg, Violet
Beistline, Brenda
Bommer, Robert
Breneman, James
Cappello, Donna
Carbaugh, Barbara
Grove, Herbert
Herbert, H.
Hinderer, Rodger
Kapp, Gwendolyn
Kellison, Patricia
Knaper, Emerson
Kohr, James
Kuhns, Donald
Lazzara, Wendy
Longenecker, Scott
Lowder, George
Markle, Raymond
LOCAL SPOTLIGHT
Mundis, Jackie
Murr, Charles
Pitman, Harold
Robinson, Howard
Seitz, M.
Shirey, Jane
Strickhouser, Kyleah
Wagenknecht, Arthur
Warnke, Carol
Wilt, Emory
Witta, Kathy
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/12/local-obituaries-thursday-dec-12/4402606002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments