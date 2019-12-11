Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amy (Crerand) and Christopher Reed: of York, Dec. 9, a son.

Angelina Burkhardt and Brandon Furst: of York, Dec. 9, twins, a daughter and a son.

Sharee Rosenblatt and Nicholas Demmitt: of York, Dec. 9, a daughter.

Kristina (Caltagirone) and Seth Tucker: of York, Dec. 10, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/11/births-thursday-dec-12/4402552002/