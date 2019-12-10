Buy Photo Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- Jacobus, defeated Democratic challenger Judith Higgins, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, to win the 23rd Senate seat. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, is set to speak Tuesday night at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Hershey, according to her staffer Jon Hopcraft.

Trump's rally comes on the same day Democrats in the House of Representatives filed two articles of impeachment calling for the president's removal from office.

Also on Tuesday, Dec. 10, House Democrats made a deal with the president to move forward on a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The trade deal has been one of Trump's signature campaign promises.

It was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon whether U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, would also address the crowd.

Perry is running for reelection in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional district. He will face Republican primary challenger Bobby Jeffries in April.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Hershey-based attorney Tom Brier will face off in the Democratic primary for the 10th Congressional seat.

