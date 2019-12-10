Local obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 10
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Alwood, Joanne
Beistline, Brenda
Bladen, David
Breneman, James
Cappello, Donna
Carbaugh, Barbara
Conley, Ruth
Curley, Elaine
Forry, Doris
Hinderer, Rodger
Kapp, Gwendolyn
Kellison, Patricia
Klein, Leonard
Lowder, George
McCleary, Barbara
Meckley, Robert
Miller, Sharon
Mundis, Jackie
Murr, Charles
Payne, Deborah
Pederson, Donald
Peer, Brondell
Robinson, Howard
Saulisbury, Dorothea
Shenberger, Shane
Shirey, Jane
Simmons, Joy
Vargas, Rodrigo
Wagenknecht, Arthur
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/10/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-10/2634719001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments