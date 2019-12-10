LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Alwood, Joanne

Beistline, Brenda

Bladen, David

Breneman, James

Cappello, Donna

Carbaugh, Barbara

Conley, Ruth

Curley, Elaine

Forry, Doris

Hinderer, Rodger

Kapp, Gwendolyn

Kellison, Patricia

Klein, Leonard

Lowder, George

McCleary, Barbara

Meckley, Robert

Miller, Sharon

Mundis, Jackie

Murr, Charles

Payne, Deborah

Pederson, Donald 

Peer, Brondell

Robinson, Howard

Saulisbury, Dorothea

Shenberger, Shane

Shirey, Jane

Simmons, Joy

Vargas, Rodrigo

Wagenknecht, Arthur

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/10/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-10/2634719001/