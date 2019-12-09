Local obituaries for Monday, Dec. 9
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Alwood, Joanne
Beistline, Brenda
Cappello, Donna
Carbaugh, Barbara
Forry, Doris
Godfrey, Jean
Hinderer, Rodger
Hinkle, Donald
Kapp, Gwendolyn
Klein, Leonard
Lloyd, Gary
Lynn, Flora
Miller, Sharon
Murr, Charles
Payne, Deborah
Peer, Brondell
Shirey, Jane
Simmons, Joy
Wolf, Sarah
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/09/local-obituaries-monday-dec-9/4376619002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments