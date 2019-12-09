LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Talisha Smallwood and Raeshawn Michael: of York, Dec. 7, a son.

Erica (Benton) and Michael Treider: of York, Dec. 8, a daughter.

Hilary (Godin) and Michael Anderson: of York, Dec. 8, a son.

