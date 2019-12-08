Births for Monday, Dec. 9
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kaylyn (Mahon) and Scott Ford: of Spring Grove, Dec. 4, a son.
Barbara Payano and Dalton Swartz: of York, Dec. 5, a daughter.
Rachel (Rogers) and Joseph Markey: of Jacobus, Dec. 5, a son.
Le'Ojah Jamison and Dy'Kwone Baskerville-Jones: of York, Dec. 6, a son.
Alison (Stoner) and Silas Randall: of York, Dec. 6, a son.
