Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kaylyn (Mahon) and Scott Ford: of Spring Grove, Dec. 4, a son.

Barbara Payano and Dalton Swartz: of York, Dec. 5, a daughter.

Rachel (Rogers) and Joseph Markey: of Jacobus, Dec. 5, a son.

Le'Ojah Jamison and Dy'Kwone Baskerville-Jones: of York, Dec. 6, a son.

Alison (Stoner) and Silas Randall: of York, Dec. 6, a son.

