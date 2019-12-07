LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The girlfriend of Regal Cinemas homicide victim Andre White Jr. allegedly took his phone from the crime scene and lied to police about it for days, West Manchester Township Police alleged.

Kieara Aleysiah Martinez, 18, who police have said was White's girlfriend, told West Manchester Township officers that she saw a call come in to White's phone through SnapChat immediately after White was gunned down Monday, Dec. 2, according to charging documents.

Martinez told police that earlier, after White had spoken briefly to the alleged shooter, he became nervous and sent out messages to unknown persons, documents state.

White was shot multiple times, including the chest area, on Monday night in Regal Cinemas No. 6 in West Manchester Town Center, and pronounced dead shortly after arriving at York Hospital at about 10:55 p.m. 

Shortly after the shooting, Martinez either could not, or would not, identify the caller, police said, but told officers she spoke to the caller before dropping White's phone on the theater floor and leaving, according to charging documents.

Anu-Malik Lee Johnson, 20, and Jalen Bellaflores, 19, are accused of targeting White and charged with homicide.

Police said Martinez first claimed she "dropped it" after taking the call, and the phone would be either in the theater or with White's belongings.

She later said she took it to a home in the 1000 block of West King Street, in West York, but refused to go get it, or accompany police to retrieve it, according to charging documents.

    Martinez stopped answering or returning calls from police, and four days following the homicide was found by police with the phone in her possession, documents state. She was subsequently interviewed at the station, police said.

    "For the first 30 to 40 minutes of her interview at this station, she continued to provide false information about possessing or knowing the whereabouts of this item," documents state.

    She later admitted one of the phones she had was the one police were looking for, and it had been with her since the homicide, police alleged. She also told police she had altered information on the phone since the homicide, according to charging documents.

    Martinez is charged with two felony counts of hindering apprehension, one misdemeanor count of obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and one misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, police said.

    She is in prison on a $50,000 bail, and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 20, according to court records.

