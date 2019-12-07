Cody James McFerren (Photo: West Manchester Township Police)

A Walmart employee stole more than $4,000 from the check-cashing center where he worked, West Manchester Township Police allege.

Cody McFerren, 19, pocketed about $4,100 over multiple days in October, police said. He is charged with one count of unlawful taking, a felony.

In a written statement to Walmart, McFerren admitted to stealing because of "money issues," and led officers to where he was keeping the cash, according to the news release.

Police returned it to Walmart, so no restitution is owed, the release states.

