Buy Photo A closure event for the Three Mile Island took place near the facility Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The event was sponsored by Clean Jobs for Pennsylvania, a coalition formed in support of the state's nuclear power facilities. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station is conducting a full-volume emergency warning test Thursday afternoon.

The Dauphin County plant will test its 96 sirens at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, according to a tweet from owner Exelon Generation. A post from Middletown Area School District notes the sirens will sound for a full 3 minutes.

Although the plant shut down this September, officials are still running the semi-annual test, which will cover a 10-mile radius surrounding the plant, affecting parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.

