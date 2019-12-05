Three Mile Island to test emergency system Thursday
Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station is conducting a full-volume emergency warning test Thursday afternoon.
The Dauphin County plant will test its 96 sirens at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, according to a tweet from owner Exelon Generation. A post from Middletown Area School District notes the sirens will sound for a full 3 minutes.
Although the plant shut down this September, officials are still running the semi-annual test, which will cover a 10-mile radius surrounding the plant, affecting parts of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties.
