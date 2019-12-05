Births for Friday, Dec. 6
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amanda (Fenske) and Jonathon Riddle: of York, Dec. 3, a son.
Shaina Woods and Franklin Crouse: of York, Dec. 3, a son.
Nicole and William Taylor: of York, Dec. 3, a daughter.
Kailey Teague and David White: of York, Dec. 4, a daughter.
Emily (Stehman) and Corey Sell: of York, Dec. 4, a daughter.
