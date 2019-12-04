CLOSE Trains impress at Christmas Magic York Dispatch

Lights are shining at Rocky Ridge County Park for the 36th annual Christmas Magic Festival of Lights, a holiday tradition for families across the county.

About 600,000 LED lights are on display along the half-mile walking trail. There are five heated pavilions, two model train sets and other holiday scenes to peruse.

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation, which sponsors the event, is sticking with the timed ticketing system that organizers introduced last year to reduce wait times and moderate traffic.

The 2019 trail features new themes and Santa Claus displays, patrons can bring their pets to get a picture with Santa on "Pet Night," Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Framed pet prints will be available for $7.

Reservations are required and no walk-ins will be permitted. Tickets can be purchased online at ChristmasMagicYork.com, by phone at 717-840-7440 or in person at the John C. Rudy County Park administrative center.

Buy Photo York County Parks have officially opened Christmas Magic for the 2019 holiday season. Pre-purchased tickets are required. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The John C. Rudy administrative center is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except during daily lunch hour from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors aged 60 and older and $5 for children aged 4 to 12 years. There's no charge for children younger than 4 years.

All tickets will have a designated time slot for admission.

