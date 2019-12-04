Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station (Photo: submitted)

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station is conducting its semi-annual test of its emergency system Wednesday.

The full volume test will include 97 sirens in the 10-mile radius surrounding the York County nuclear plant at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4., according to a tweet from plant owner Exelon Generation.

The system will sound for three minutes, and there is no need for precautionary measures, states a news release from Cecil County Department of Emergency Services. That department advises residents to bring their pets indoors.

