LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Atkinson, Eldred

Barnes, Albert

Bell, Robert

Bennett, Dorene

Bortner, William

Daugherty, Seraphine

Everett, Viola

Fritz, Carol

Gillispie, Bernice

Herman, Bonnie

Herring, William

Kerlinger, Yvonne

Leisenring, Meda

Manning-Trimmer, Jana

Martin, Jean

Nagle, William

Ostrom, Diane

Pichler, James

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/04/local-obituaries-wednesday-dec-4/2601471001/