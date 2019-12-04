LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Katlyn (Urey) and Bradley Schaffer: of York, Dec. 1, a son.

Cassidy Appel and Richard Corsello: of Delta, Dec. 2, a daughter.

Leana (Kordas) and Ignazio Farina: of Etters, Dec. 2, a son.

Alice (Baxter) and Tyler Martin: of York, Dec. 3, a daughter.

Krista (Abel) and Brandon Boyce: of Red Lion, Dec. 3, a daughter.

