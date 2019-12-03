Local obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 3
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Atkinson, Eldred
Bell, Robert
Bennett, Dorene
Bortner, William
Burk, Hilda
Christensen, Fredrick
Crane, Samuel
Daugherty, Seraphine
Gillespie, Shirley
Heffner, Larry
Landis, Loretta
Leisenring, Meda
Lewis, Howard
Manning-Trimmer, Jana
Maxwell, Renee
Phillips, Floyd
Sowers, Ruth
Warrenfeltz, Robert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/03/local-obituaries-tuesday-dec-3/2590845001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments