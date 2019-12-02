Local obituaries for Monday, Dec. 2
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Asquith, Dante
Baker, Donna
Bell, Robert
Bennett, Dorene
Bortner, William
Cook, Margaret
Grim, Charles
Hannigan, Lloyd
Heffner, Larry
Leisenring, Meda
Lewis, Howard
Manning-Trimmer, Jana
Phillips, Floyd
Shue, Spurgeon
Smith, Bruce
