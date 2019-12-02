LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Asquith, Dante

Baker, Donna

Bell, Robert

Bennett, Dorene

Bortner, William

Cook, Margaret

Grim, Charles

Hannigan, Lloyd

Heffner, Larry

Leisenring, Meda

Lewis, Howard

Manning-Trimmer, Jana

Phillips, Floyd

Shue, Spurgeon

Smith, Bruce

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/02/local-obituaries-monday-dec-2/4348080002/