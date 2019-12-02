.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed Monday her office was dispatched after a body was discovered in Springettsbury Township.

The body was found around 12:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the 3800 block of East Market Street and had possibly been there for weeks, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The area is near a used car dealership, a bowling alley and a strip mall on the north side of East Market Street and some manufacturing companies on the south side.

The body has not been identified and the sex of the deceased is unknown.

More information, such as the sex and the cause and manner of death, could be released after the autopsy, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

It's unknown if foul play was involved, according to the coroner's office.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is the investigating agency.

