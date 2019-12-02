LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amanda (Hillery-Mills) and Jaron Starner: of Dover, Nov. 30, a daughter.

Christina Adamson and Dillon Ahrens: of Hanover, Nov. 30, a daughter.

Christy (Resurreccion) and David Wooden: of Glen Rock, Dec. 1, a son.

