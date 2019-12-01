Births for Monday, Dec. 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kelly Goulden and Derek Johnson: of Red Lion, Nov. 27, a daughter.
Aubree (Groff) and Ian Dilley: of Lancaster, Nov. 28, a daughter.
Yamary Febres and Jah-Zaire Gilliam: of York, Nov. 28, a son.
Kristen (Shue) and Jordan Rudacille: of Dover, Nov. 29, a daughter.
Lateisha (Orr) Orr-Williams and James Williams Sr.: of York, Nov. 29, a daughter.
Sha'Dasia Spencer and Davon West: of York, Nov. 29, a son.
Michelle (Timcheck) and Corey Hershner: of Hallam, Nov. 29, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/12/01/births-monday-dec-2/4348019002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments