An incident in which a man fell from a third story window in York City is being investigated by police.

The York City Police Department responded to a call Friday, Nov. 29 of a man who fell from a third floor window in the 100 block of North George Street, according to a news release.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, the release states. Police spokesman Derek Hartman said Saturday he had no updates on the victim but confirmed he had serious injuries Friday night.

"He was in critical condition at the time," Hartman said. "His injuries were pretty severe from the fall."

Since police do not know if the fall was accidental or intentional, they are investigating the incident, and ask anyone with additional information to contact the department.

Hartman added Saturday that there have been no arrests yet. He expects there could be an update Monday or Tuesday.

Information can be submitted via the department's tip line at 717-849-2204; anonymously through York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS; by contacting the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219‬ or submitting a tip online.

