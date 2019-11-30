Buy Photo Kimber Sutton of York putts the finishing touches on her snow globe painting, at Leg Up Farmers Market, Sunday, November 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A winter weather advisory is in effect for York County and several other counties across central Pennsylvania beginning late Saturday.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to develop Saturday, Nov. 30 and change to primarily freezing rain before daybreak, according to a National Weather Service advisory early this morning.

More: A few snowflakes don't stop York's annual Hanging of the Greens

The advisory is in effect from 1 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.

Residents are warned that untreated roads and sidewalks could be icy Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than a half inch is expected, the advisory states.

Chambersburg, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster are likely to be affected.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/30/sleet-and-freezing-rain-likely-sunday-york-county/4339395002/