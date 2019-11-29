Buy Photo Brooke Schwartz, 17, of York Township, takes in a scented candle at this little light of mine during Small Business Saturday at Central Market in York City, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Local businesses in York County will get a boost tomorrow thanks to Small Business Saturday, the second post-Thanksgiving shopping promotion after Black Friday.

Keep reading for a list of some participating shops and the special deals available.

Downtown York — Market District

In York City's Market District, York Revolution at 5 Brooks Robinson Way will have ticket specials for the first 20 customers, including buy a ticket six-pack, get four passes to Christmas Magic at Rocky Ridge County Park; and buy a Giant Family Fun Pack, get a free $10 Giant Food Stores gift card.

Lele B's Boutique at 13 S. Beaver St. will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.and will offer a free pair of black fleece-lined leggings with purchases of $50 or more while supplies last.

Revolt Style Studio at 26 N. Beaver St. will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer a free mystery gift bag to the first 10 customers, plus free gift wrapping.

Sarah's Sweet & Savory Snacks at 9 W. Philadelphia St. will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will have specials including 2 oz. mini-packs at the price of 12 for $21 and a free Market District canvas bag to the first three customers to spend $40.

Downtown York — Royal Square District

Molly's Follies at 56 S. Duke St. will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will sell "swag bags" of special items, and the first 15 customers who spend $25 or more will receive a 10% off coupon to use at a later date.

OMG Studios, an art gallery and gift shop at 57 E. King St., will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be handing out free OMG buttons and stickers to shoppers. There will also be light refreshments and a wine tasting.

The Dark Parlour at 118 E. King St. will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be offering free Dead Sled Coffee samples, buy-one-get-one half off T-shirts and tank tops, and mystery gift bags valued at up to $20 for the first 10 customers.

King's Courtyard Artists' Collective at 124 E. King St. will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIVE artspace at 126 E. King St. will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have a painting demonstration with special guest artist Sam Georgieff, along with refreshments for guests.

The Bond at 134 E. King St. will host Merry Market at the Bond from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with more than two-dozen vendors and craftspeople offering their wares. And from 10 to 11:30 a.m., children will be able to meet Santa and get a free professional photo if they bring an unwrapped toy to donate to a boy or girl in need.

Downtown York — WeCo District

Sniffany's of York at 290 W. Market St. will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer 20% off all items.

Main Street Hanover

Store hours for shops in downtown Hanover will vary by location.

Shrewsbury Borough — Small Business Saturday on the Trail

Shops and small businesses along Susquehanna Trail, Shrewsbury Borough's main street, will offer special deals while Susquehannock High School band members play holiday tunes. Hours will vary by location.

