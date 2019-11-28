Buy Photo Under emergency lighting, shoppers wait to enter the West Manchester Town Center Walmart after power went out at the mall for about 30 minutes during the Thanksgiving Day shopping rush Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Shoppers were not allowed to enter the store during the outage. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

UPDATE:

Power was restored at the Walmart at about 6:25 p.m.

REPORTED EARLIER:

Power was out shortly after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at two major retail centers in West Manchester Township.

The lights went off at Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center and at the nearby Target at York Crossings.

Buy Photo Shoppers leave the West Manchester Town Center Walmart after power went out at the mall for about 30 minutes during the Thanksgiving Day shopping rush Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Shoppers were not allowed to enter the store during the outage. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Fire police were being called to intersections near the shopping centers.

More than 50 people were waiting by the doors at Walmart about half an hour after the lights went off. No one was being allowed to enter the store.

Met-Ed estimated that power would be restored to the centers and about 1,000 other customers in the township, West York and York City by 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

