UPDATE:

Power was restored at the Walmart at about 6:25 p.m.

REPORTED EARLIER:

Power was out shortly after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at two major retail centers in West Manchester Township.

The lights went off at Walmart in the West Manchester Town Center and at the nearby Target at York Crossings.

Fire police were being called to intersections near the shopping centers.

More than 50 people were waiting by the doors at Walmart about half an hour after the lights went off. No one was being allowed to enter the store.

Met-Ed estimated that power would be restored to the centers and about 1,000 other customers in the township, West York and York City by 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Check back later for more information.

