Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Renee Staub and Brian Bowers, Jr.: of York, Nov. 22, a son.

Samantha Pike and Gerard Marinelli Jr.: of Dallastown, Nov. 26, a son.

Alexa (Pretty) and Justin Berkstresser: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 23, a son.

Hannah (Pollard ) and Ryan Shoemaker: of York, Nov. 26, a son.

Hilary Hernandez and Kenny Martinez: of York, Nov. 26, a daughter.

