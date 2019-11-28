Births for Friday, Nov. 29
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Renee Staub and Brian Bowers, Jr.: of York, Nov. 22, a son.
Samantha Pike and Gerard Marinelli Jr.: of Dallastown, Nov. 26, a son.
Alexa (Pretty) and Justin Berkstresser: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 23, a son.
Hannah (Pollard ) and Ryan Shoemaker: of York, Nov. 26, a son.
Hilary Hernandez and Kenny Martinez: of York, Nov. 26, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/28/births-friday-nov-29/4328266002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments