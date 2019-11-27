Emily Lynn Javins, 22, and Jacob David Becker, 26, allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teen boy, according to Penn Township police. (Photo: Courtesy Penn Township Police Department.)

A Penn Township couple who participate in the "furry" subculture allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy that included the boy wearing a dog collar and eating cake from a dish on the floor, according to court records.

Emily Lynn Javins, 22, and Jacob David Becker, 26, both of Penn Township, have been charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors for their alleged sexual relationship with the now 16-year-old boy.

In broad terms, a "furry" is a person interested in anthropomorphic animal characters, including famous cartoon characters and personal animal personas. Participants attend conventions and sometimes dress in costume as animals.

The animal persona is also a sexual fetish for a subset of participants.

Javins and Becker met the boy, who was 15 at the time, in March or April while playing Dungeons and Dragons, a table-top fantasy role playing game, according to charging documents.

About a month or two later, Javins, whose furry persona is a cat, sat on the boy's lap and kissed him at the direction of Becker, court documents state.

The boy took on the persona of a goat, and Becker dominated Javins and the boy in the relationship, police said.

The day after the kiss, Javins and the boy had sexual intercourse, police allege. Subsequently, Becker and the boy had sexual intercourse and all three engaged in oral sex, charging documents state.

Police said Javins and Becker wanted to adopt the boy as a pet.

Becker also allegedly sent nude photographs of himself and Javins to the boy through Facebook messenger when the boy was just 15 years old, police said.

Police learned of the relationship when the boy's father reported Javins and Becker after discovering sexual Facebook messages between the two adults and his son, documents state.

The attorney listed for Javins, Lee S. Cohen, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon. Becker does not have an attorney listed.

Becker and Javins were arraigned before District Judge Jennifer Clancy on Nov. 22 and are being held at York County Prison on bail of $20,000 each.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020, before District Judge Jeffrey Sneeringer.

