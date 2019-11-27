LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Bowles, Glenn

Bucher, Delores

Cook, Margaret

Fahringer, Joan

Graybill, Nanette

Hannigan, Lloyd

Heffner, Larry

Lease, James

Lomman, Brian

Manning-Trimmer, Jana

Miller, Patty

Peters, George

Santiago, Maltilde

Schaefer, Grace

Schrom, Rebecca

Smith, Bryan

Smith, Linda

Spagnolo, Anita

Stine, Crystal

Torres, Jose

Wilkie, Jane

Yost, Margaret

Zink, Donald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/27/local-obituaries-wednesday-nov-27/4313524002/