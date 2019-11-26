DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, law enforcement officials have launched a holiday campaign that increases the number of safety checks for motorists.

Operation Safe Holiday launched Monday, Nov. 25, and continues through New Year's Day.

During this time, officials will be imposing seat belt enforcement, sobriety checkpoints and DUI patrols in York County.

"Motorists are encouraged to buckle up year round, but particularly during this period when the risk of impaired driving crashes escalates," a news release reads. "Vehicle restraint systems can be the best defense, increasing chances of surviving a crash involving an impaired driver."

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday season, there were 5,123 crashes statewide, resulting in 37 fatalities.

