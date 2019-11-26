"The Mini Art Show" at HIVE artspace, in York City, runs through Nov. 30, 2019, and features artwork no more than 6 inches in size, such as this piece -- painted on a New York City Subway card, by Rice McKelvin, of Baltimore, Maryland. This painting is titled “Celebration.” (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

HIVE artspace had an unusual exhibit on display Saturday as all the artwork was no bigger than 6 inches.

Visitors to the art gallery and artist collective, at 126 E. King Street in York City, on Saturday, Nov. 23, might have had to look twice at what they see.

One painting of a woman was on the surface of a New York City Subway card, and what looks like a photograph of a battleship is a game piece.

“It’s really a fun show because I can fit a lot more art in than normal,” said gallery owner Susan Scofield.

It’s the collective’s fifth year doing “The Mini Art Show,” and more than 30 artists submitted pieces — some coming as far away as Greece or Italy.

Many artists more, from areas including Philadelphia, Baltimore, York, Lancaster, Carlisle and Harrisburg.

"Battleship" by Andrew Smith, of Hanover, part of a photography collection in "The Mini Art Show," on display at HIVE artspace through Nov. 30. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

Danica Egan, of Lancaster, created a homage to popular classic video game characters, including Sonic the Hedgehog, with little trays and mini displays made out of Perler beads and acrylic paint.

One of the great things about the exhibit was that it comes in time for the holiday season, when many are looking for “gift-able” art, and don’t necessarily want to buy a big painting, Scofield said.

Some of the mini creations, such as York-based Sarah Liles’ “Funky Chicken” painting, cost $5-10.

"Hive Sweet Hive" series by Kate Rush, of York, for "The Mini Art Show" at HIVE artspace through Nov. 30, 2019. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

The exhibit will run through next Saturday, Nov. 30, when the art space will be open for Small Business Saturday, featuring Stewartstown-based artist Sam Georgieff, who will be live painting some of his work.

He typically adds to his collection, “The Little Red Fox,” which customers tend to look for around the holidays, Scofield said.

Among the gallery's visitors on Saturday was Lesley Gibson and her daughter, Olivia Gibson, 15, a York Suburban High School art student.

She has one of her oil paintings on display in The Parliament Arts Organization around the corner and wanted to check out other art in the area.

Lesley Gibson said that she’s been excited to see that more and more businesses in the area are sticking around for the long haul. HIVE Artspace has been a part of York City’s art scene for about seven years, Scofield said.

“We’re just really glad that they stayed,” Lesley Gibson said.

"Mushroom Mini #2" by Danica Egan, of Lancaster, featured in "The Mini Art Show" at HIVE artspace, in York City, through Nov. 30, 2019. (Photo: Lindsay C. VanAsdalan)

