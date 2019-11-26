LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Bucher, Delores

Burns, Duane

Cook, Margaret

Graybill, Nanette

Heffner, Larry

Howard, Sherry

Manning-Trimmer, Jana

Paules, Winfield

Peters, George

Ridenour, Diana

Rigel, Robert

Santiago, Maltilde

Schaefer, Grace

Schrom, Rebecca

Shaffer, Almon

Smith, Bryan

Spagnolo, Anita

Sprenkle, Nancy

Stine, Crystal

Torres, Jose

Warner, Ellen

Wilson, James

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/26/local-obituaries-tuesday-nov-26/4304543002/