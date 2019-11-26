Buy Photo The Cultural Alliance of York County announces that the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA) Project Stream grant is now open and accepting applications for arts-related projects in Adams, Fulton, Franklin, and York Counties. PPA Project Stream is a funding opportunity of the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts (PPA), a regionalized funding program of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. The Cultural Alliance administers the program in Adams, Fulton, Franklin, and York Counties. Applications are available through the eGrant system and are due postmarked on or before Tuesday, June 20, 2019. Applications and guidelines available at www.culturalyork.org/pa-partners-in-the-arts/. The 2018 recipients of the PPA Project Stream Grant from York, Adams, Fulton, and Franklin County pose with a check. submitted (Photo: submitted, The York Dispatch)

The Cultural Alliance of York County recently received a half-million-dollar grant to kick off its Pillars Endowment Campaign.

The $500,000 contribution from the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation will go to fund resources to further the work of the arts and culture community in York County.

“The symbol for CAYC has always been a pillar," said Tony Campisi, president of the foundation. "Just as a pillar is an essential support and source of strength in a building, the Cultural Alliance is the pillar of support for our creative community."

The Pillars Endowment will "build on the original operational donations made by corporate and individual investors through the William H. Simpson Pillars of the Alliance fund established in 2003," according to a news release.

"Through the Pillars Endowment Fund, gifts may be endowed in perpetuity to support the overall operations of the Cultural Alliance and provide annual funding to our innovative arts and cultural community," the release states.

For information on naming opportunities available for the Pillars Endowment, community members can contact CAYC President Kelley Gibson at 717-812-9255 or Kelley@culturalyork.org.

