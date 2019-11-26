Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
The Cultural Alliance of York County recently received a half-million-dollar grant to kick off its Pillars Endowment Campaign.
The $500,000 contribution from the Arthur J. and Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation will go to fund resources to further the work of the arts and culture community in York County.
“The symbol for CAYC has always been a pillar," said Tony Campisi, president of the foundation. "Just as a pillar is an essential support and source of strength in a building, the Cultural Alliance is the pillar of support for our creative community."
The Pillars Endowment will "build on the original operational donations made by corporate and individual investors through the William H. Simpson Pillars of the Alliance fund established in 2003," according to a news release.
"Through the Pillars Endowment Fund, gifts may be endowed in perpetuity to support the overall operations of the Cultural Alliance and provide annual funding to our innovative arts and cultural community," the release states.
For information on naming opportunities available for the Pillars Endowment, community members can contact CAYC President Kelley Gibson at 717-812-9255 or Kelley@culturalyork.org.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
