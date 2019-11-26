Buy Photo Police and firefighters respond to a vehicle fire outside outside of a Starbucks in York Township on Springwood Road Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

UPDATE:

Crews have cleared the scene. The Starbucks wasn't damaged.

REPORTER EARLIER:

Crews responded to a vehicle fire outside of a Starbucks in York Township late Tuesday afternoon.

A York County 911 supervisor confirmed that firefighters from York Township Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

It happened at the Starbucks along Springwood Road near the intersection of South Queen Street.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/26/crews-respond-fire-near-starbucks-york-township/4312169002/