Vehicle fire near York Twp. Starbucks quickly doused
UPDATE:
Crews have cleared the scene. The Starbucks wasn't damaged.
REPORTER EARLIER:
Crews responded to a vehicle fire outside of a Starbucks in York Township late Tuesday afternoon.
A York County 911 supervisor confirmed that firefighters from York Township Fire Department were dispatched at about 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.
It happened at the Starbucks along Springwood Road near the intersection of South Queen Street.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/26/crews-respond-fire-near-starbucks-york-township/4312169002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments