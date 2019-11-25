York County traffic alert: Crash causing backup on I-83
Afternoon commuters beware: Interstate 83 is backed up near Exit 36 after a crash caused cars to come to a standstill, York County 911 said.
The crash was first reported around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 25 near the Fishing Creek Exit and Reesers Summit.
Emergency responders are still at the scene as of 2 p.m.
