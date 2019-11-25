Traffic is backed up from a mult-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 northbound near Exit 33, Yocumtown. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

Afternoon commuters beware: Interstate 83 is backed up near Exit 36 after a crash caused cars to come to a standstill, York County 911 said.

The crash was first reported around 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 25 near the Fishing Creek Exit and Reesers Summit.

Emergency responders are still at the scene as of 2 p.m.

