Iconic characters like Charlie Brown and Pikachu might not be making appearances this year at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City due to windy conditions, forecasters said.

The balloons cannot be flown when "sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph," CNN reports.

The National Weather Service predicts sustained winds of 22 mph and wind gusts of 39 mph during the parade.

Officials will likely have to make a decision on Thursday, as weather conditions can rapidly change.

In 1997, the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people due to strong winds, which prompted city officials to constitute regulations, according to CNN.

The last time parade balloons were grounded due to inclement weather was in 1971, according to the New York Times.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.

