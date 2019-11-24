CLOSE VIDEO: York Barbell hosts the IPA National Powerlifting Championships Lindsay C VanAsdalan, 717-505-5450/@lcvanasdalan

George Christman tightens his black and yellow leg wraps as his lifting partner Bill Harris massages his shoulders and prepares him for a 300-pound squat lift.

At 85, Christman is the oldest competitor at the International Powerlifting Association National Powerlifting Championships on Saturday, Nov. 23, at York Barbell Co. in Manchester Township.

“Most of the people I compete with are gone,” he said. “They’re in a big gym in the sky.”

Over 16 weeks, the Pittsburgh man has progressively added more weight to his routine — which he completes in his own basement gymnasium — and it’s worked for him so far. He dead lifted 470 lbs in his 50s.

"There's young people that can't do that," said Harris, 57, who grew up in Pittsburgh and knew Christman as a legend long before he trained with him.

Christman won the masters in the U.S.Powerlifting Association tournament in Cleveland in April, and he has no plans to slow down.

“Just happened 50-some years ago and I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.

Christman joins the many who have competed at York Barbell over the years. The IPA championships are held annually at the gym, and IPA CEO Mark Chailett said the two have a symbiotic relationship.

“We’re the biggest and one of the oldest,” he said of York-based IPA, created in 1993, which in partnering with York Barbell is following a legacy that has been in place since 1932.

York Barbell was a pioneer on many fronts, including some of the first exercise equipment and the first energy bar, and York County became a hub for lifting.

The first powerlifting national open tournament was held in York with 38 competitors in seven different bodyweight classes in 1964, and York Barbell helped organize the first meets after the Amateur Athletic Union accepted powerlifting officially in 1965.

Buy Photo The National Powerlifting Championships held at York Barbell in Manchester Township, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The first World Powerlifting Championships were also held at York County, in 1971.

Over the years, powerlifting has evolved — especially with opportunities for women. The first Women’s Senior National Powerlifting Championships were held in 1978.

Henri Skiba, a special education teacher who also runs Women of Power, a women's empowerment program in New Jersey, said powerlifting is extremely beneficial to the psyche as well.

“Once they learn they can control their destiny, I don’t care if it’s lifting or personal achievement, it can change their lives," Skiba said.

Buy Photo Donna Opuszynski, of Harrisburg, competes in the National Powerlifting Championships held at York Barbell in Manchester Township, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A testament to that is Donna Opuszynski, 59, who on Saturday just beat two world records in squats for her 165-pound bodyweight class with 200-pound and 210-pound. lifts.

Though she only started competing five years ago, lifting has been a part of her life since age 19. She started with longevity in mind — so she wouldn’t have to use a walker when she got older, she joked.

Now it’s been about 40 years, and Opuszynski still loves powerlifting.

“I think it’s a desire to compete,” she said. “You find that drive to be an athlete.”

What’s distinctive about powerlifting is it’s all about the strength, so anyone can do it any age, Chaillet said.

He said there are more women in powerlifting than in Olympic weightlifting, which relies on speed and timing, or as Chaillet calls it, “a clean jerk and snatch.” It doesn’t build strength like powerlifting.

Strength training is something helpful to any athlete looking to be the best, he said.

“Look at what it’s done for me, right?” Christman said, noting that he still works every day as a contractor and feels great.

Harris said each contestant on Saturday had three attempts for each lift — a squat, a bench press and a deadlift, but if you got zero attempts on one lift, you'd be out.

Some judges might give tips after the first attempt, but they are not biased in favor of any contestants — and they also don't "feel sorry for you," he said.

No matter if you're 12, 18 or 85, you have to have the highest lift total fair and square.

But the great thing about it is it's more about beating your personal best, Harris said. Everyone knows what they can do, and powerlifting together becomes a brotherhood.

The IPA National Powerlifting Championships will continue Sunday, Nov. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

