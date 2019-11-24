Births for Monday, Nov. 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Katie Trembly and Randy Frye Jr.: of York, Nov. 21, a son.
Kira Sellers and Kent Craig: of Red Lion, Nov. 21, a daughter.
Taina Rodriguez and Abimael Silva: of York, Nov. 21, a daughter.
Rebecca (Neuburger) and Darren Bailey: of York, Nov. 21, a son.
Denise (Smeltzer) and Stanley Kreider: of Wrightsville, Nov. 21, a son.
Taylor Smith and Edwin Torres: of York, Nov. 21, a daughter.
Kiersten (Myers) and Nicolas Shimmel: of Etters, Nov. 22, a daughter.
Courtney Dean and Dustin Ebaugh: of Hanover, Nov. 22, a son.
