Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Katie Trembly and Randy Frye Jr.: of York, Nov. 21, a son.

Kira Sellers and Kent Craig: of Red Lion, Nov. 21, a daughter.

Taina Rodriguez and Abimael Silva: of York, Nov. 21, a daughter.

Rebecca (Neuburger) and Darren Bailey: of York, Nov. 21, a son.

Denise (Smeltzer) and Stanley Kreider: of Wrightsville, Nov. 21, a son.

Taylor Smith and Edwin Torres: of York, Nov. 21, a daughter.

Kiersten (Myers) and Nicolas Shimmel: of Etters, Nov. 22, a daughter.

Courtney Dean and Dustin Ebaugh: of Hanover, Nov. 22, a son.

