PHOTOS: Have a look at the 2019 York Fair
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Todd Roy serves up a steak sandwich for a customer at the Belmont Theatre stand on the last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
The York Professional Firefighter's chop steak sandwich has been a staple at the York Fair for 47 years and will return next year as the Fair moves to July. Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Customers line up at the York Professional Firefighter's stand on the last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. The firefighter's chop steak sandwiches have been a staple at the fair for 47 years. John A. Pavoncello photo
York City firefighter Brandon Hyder cooks chop steak at the York Professional Firefighter's stand on the last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. The firefighter's chop steak sandwiches have been a staple at the fair for 47 years. John A. Pavoncello photo
Paul Koller of Springettsbury stirs a pot of crab soup at the Mr. Bill's stand on last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Tom Cravetts cooks Italian sausage, peppers and onions at the Santillo's stand on the last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Last day of the 2019 York Fair, Sunday, September 15, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Jennifer Petenbrink and Karina Ortiz, both of Hanover, ride the Tilt-A-Whirl at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Jennifer Petenbrink and Karina Ortiz, both of Hanover, and Riley Clark, 11, Brianna Carey, Alex Gamber, and Leah Clark, 9, all of Cumberland County, ride the Tilt-A-Whirl at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, a blue-ribbon winning turkey mimics Paisyn Book, 6, while Jordan and Alyssa Book, all of Dillsburg, look on during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Geovoni Amoriello, 7, of York Township, makes his way out of the Hofbrahuas at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, siblings Aidan Myers, 9, Mikayla Myers, 10, and Aubrey Myers, 9, all of Jackson Township, ride the Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Makenna Ness, 6, left, of Dover, and Jayonna Jennings, 7, of West York Borough, ride the Scrambler at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Henlee Brown, 4, of York City, holds his prize fish at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From right, Ashley and Dan Beshore, of East Manchester Township, walk with their son Preston, 2, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
One of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Behind a Penn Township ambulance, one of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Three sets of spotlight beams, each representing the twin towers, intersect in the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Audience members react as Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sign language interpreter Deb Moul, of Hellam Township, works as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. This year marks 20 years that Moul has has worked at the fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Audience members react as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An apple cinnamon funnel cake during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Etienne Jackson, 14, Zyairah Collins, 6, Eionna Collier, 6, and Aliyah Grigsby, 14, all of Harrisburg, react as they ride The Sea Ray during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Riders climb the walls as they perform in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Donna and Steve Welty, of Spring Garden Township, look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, and her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Goat Mountain during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, haul a fire extinguisher during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Neal Snyder, creator of the show, lends a hand. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Sophia Nevaeh Lynn, 3, of Dover Township, completes the smoke house crawl during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Chloe Owens, 4, of Thomasville, participates in the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Abby Wilt of East Berlin, left, and Chloe Owens of Thomasville, both 4, spray a simulated fire with the help of Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo
Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, takes aim from the water cannon tower at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, reacts after helping douse a simulated fire at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show, directs children participants at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo
Ascending to the water cannon tower are Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
Jill Lutz of Red Lion helps her son Rowan, 3, overcome his fear of petting a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
Olivia Carbaugh, 7, of Airville, leads her baby Holstein to the show ring to participate in the Kiddie Class exhibition at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The Kiddie Class gives many children their first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo
Cameron Nyholm, Jr., 2, and his father Cameron spend time at a classic tractor exhibit in the The Livestock Arena at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
Brooke Bortner of Sunnybend Farm near Thomasville leads a Holstein to the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
York County Sheriff's Office Honor Guardsman Sgt. Justin Koller talks with the West York Marching Band color guard members before the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Hannah Grace Ness, 3, prepares to walk the parade route with her brothers along with Station 51 fire personnel during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Vintage police cars were part of the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Annette Lovell of Lovell's Maple Spring Farm in Linden, Pa., leads rams to a show at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
Hadley Thompson, 4, of Dover Township, prepares to enter the show ring with a 6-month-old Holstein during the Kiddie Class event at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The noncompetitive Kiddie Class gives children a first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo
Jenna Morris, 14, of Fawn Grove, tends a friend's Holstein while watching events in the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
Siblings, from left, Autumn, 8; her twin Summer, 8, and Elijah Jones, 11, of Manchester Township, pet a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
Emma Wilt, 6, rides the York County 4-H Swine Club float during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia plays a fishing game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
Balloon dart operator Jamie Willard presents his game to York County District Attorney's Office detectives at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
"Shoot the Star" operator Patrick Dineen shows how he successfully obliterated the target to York County District Attorney's Office Detective Scott James at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Deggeller Attractions concessions worker Dale Negus, Jr. reacts in the background. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a shot while Detective Scott James reacts to his while testing a basketball shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office Detectives, from left, Paul Pelaia, George Wasilko and Scott James walk the York Fair with Deggeller Attractions Concession Manager Dale Negus and Dales's son Dale, Jr., right, at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a turn at a water gun shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
Workers construct rides on the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Workers construct the Yo-Yo ride at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Deggeller Attractions employees Niclaas Pieterse, left, and Gary Dixon construct the Cliff Hanger ride at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
York County District Attorney's Office Detectives George Wasilko, left, and Scott James play "Ring a Duck" with Deggeller Attractions concessions manager Dale Negus reacts at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
Fair Play employee Jane Van Helsdingen unloads oversized teddy bears while preparing a basketball shooting game for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The South African has been traveling with the amusement company. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Rutters employees Cindy Johnson, top, and Cara Woloohogian place signage and decorations inside the York Expo Arena Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The signs name the registered guernseys which will be on display at the arena during the fair. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
West York Borough employee John Love uses a line striper to paint a pedestrian walkway across North Highland Avenue, adjacent to the York Fairgrounds, in preparation for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Additional vehicle directional lines will be painted on the road before the event. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Ram Attractions employees, from left, Olivia Worley, Natasha Martin and Tessa Lee dine on Hot Spot Diner fare during a break while preparing the food trailer at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
J.R.'s London Broil employee Marta Cruz works with owner J.R. Walters while setting up for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Workers construct the Riptide roller coaster at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Deggeller Attractions employee Augie Mendez works on the Zero Gravity ride as the York Fair midway took shape Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
Laurissa Metz, 9, stretches to feed a goat with her grandfather Art Metz at the Goat Mountain attraction at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. They are from Spring Grove. Bill Kalina photo
Jay Campbell of Stewartstown sits his grandson Cam Gieb, 2, of Elizabethtown, on the tire of the Barely Tame monster truck at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. It was Cam's first visit to the fair. Bill Kalina photo
    "America's first fair" will have new amusement rides next year.

    The new vendor comes as the fair has changed its name, logo and moved the event from fall to summer. 

    James E. Strates Shows, a traveling railroad carnival based in Florida that's contracted with the York State Fair in the past, will provide midway services to the fair beginning in 2020.

    "They’re a family operation," said York State Fair CEO Bryan Blair. "They’ve been very good to deal with getting all of this set up, and we just look forward to getting them back in York."

    Strates Shows provided rides, games and attractions to the fair from 1937 to 1947 and again from 1950 until 1979, according to the York State Fair news release.

    The change is the result of the York State Fair changing the dates of the fair from fall to summer. The 2020 fair will run from July 24 to Aug. 2.

    The York State Fair learned in May that the current midway provider, Deggeller Attractions Inc., would not be available for a summer event in York due to scheduling conflicts.

    Blair said he still receives messages on social media from longtime fair patrons about bringing Strates Shows back to York, and that people have fond memories of the Strates Shows trains rolling into town ahead of the fair.

    The two parties signed the contract on Aug. 20, Blair said, more than two weeks before the 2019 fair opened on Sept. 5.

    Attempts to reach Strates Shows for comment were unsuccessful.

    The fair leadership didn't announce the vendor change earlier because they didn't want to overshadow the 2019 event, Blair said.

    Deggeller Attractions and the York Fair made headlines during this year's fair when two patrons and a ride operator were injured Sept. 13 due to an equipment malfunction on Deggeller's Giant Wheel ride.

    An unidentified man fell about 25 feet to the ground and landed on the asphalt near the ride due to a faulty pin that caused a metal rod to come loose, according to a state Department of Agriculture report.

    Blair confirmed Friday that the vendor change had already been finalized before the opening of the 2019 fair and said it had nothing to do with the Sept. 13 incident.

    More: Report: Faulty metal pin caused Giant Wheel accident at York Fair

    More: State OKs York Fair rebranding — with conditions

    More: VIDEO: York Fair officials give an update on ride injuries

