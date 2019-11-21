CLOSE York City Police investigate a shooting in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue Tuesday, Sept. 24. William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

No arrests have been made in a shooting that injured one woman late Wednesday night in York City, according to York City Police.

About 10:06 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 19-year-old Yulissa Jorge, of York City, was sitting in a car near the intersection of Front Street and Bare Avenue, talking to a few other people, when an unknown person began shooting at the vehicle, police said.

Jorge was treated at York Hospital for a single gunshot wound to the leg and later released, according to police.

Police said they are still trying to contact witnesses who ran from the scene when the shooting began. Several people at the scene declined to speak to police, according to the news release.

Police said they don't know if Jorge was targeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-849-2204; through the CrimeWatch app at www.yorkcitypolice.com; or at 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. All tips can remain anonymous.

