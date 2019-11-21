Births for Friday, Nov. 22
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Alexis (Patrick) and Daryl Stull: of Chambersburg, Nov. 18, a daughter.
Dana (Baldwin) and Justin Delle, Sr.: of York, Nov. 18, a son.
Ashley Lentz: of York, Nov. 18, a son.
Hafiza Wajeeha Javaid and Farrukh Munir: of York, Nov. 19, a son.
Brittany (Snyder) and Benjamin Nicholas: of Hanover, Nov. 19, a daughter.
Brianna and Josiah Paronish: of Red Lion, Nov. 20, a son.
Ashley (McFarland) and John Wilson: of Delta, Nov. 20, a daughter.
Josephine Wesseh and Antoine Wreh: of Red Lion, Nov. 20, a daughter.
Nicole (Rosengrant) and Kyle Montgomery: of York, Nov. 21, a son.
