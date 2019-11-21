LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Alexis (Patrick) and Daryl Stull: of Chambersburg, Nov. 18, a daughter.

Dana (Baldwin) and Justin Delle, Sr.: of York, Nov. 18, a son.

Ashley Lentz: of York, Nov. 18, a son.

Hafiza Wajeeha Javaid and Farrukh Munir: of York, Nov. 19, a son.

Brittany (Snyder) and Benjamin Nicholas: of Hanover, Nov. 19, a daughter.

Brianna and Josiah Paronish: of Red Lion, Nov. 20, a son.

Ashley (McFarland) and John Wilson: of Delta, Nov. 20, a daughter.

Josephine Wesseh and Antoine Wreh: of Red Lion, Nov. 20, a daughter.

Nicole (Rosengrant) and Kyle Montgomery: of York, Nov. 21, a son.

