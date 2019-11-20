VIDEO: Vote Smart — check the facts on politicians
Vote Smart — a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing "free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials to ALL Americans" — offers this video to help you check the facts on nearly 40,000 politicians.
Staff report
Published 9:27 a.m. ET Nov. 20, 2019 | Updated 9:29 a.m. ET Nov. 20, 2019
Vote Smart — a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to providing "free, factual, unbiased information on candidates and elected officials to ALL Americans" — offers this video to help you check the facts on nearly 40,000 politicians.
