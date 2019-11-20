Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Caitlin Leppo-Reed and Alex Barber: of York, Nov. 14, a son.

Jasmine Mears and Eric Blevins: of Hanover, Nov. 16, a son.

Samantha and Dean Bortner: of Red Lion, Nov. 16, a son.

Robyn (Musser) and Joshua Randall: of York, Nov. 16, a son.

Allyson (Bender) and Robert C. Stough IV: of Emigsville, Nov. 16, a son.

Whitney (Crisamore) and Joshua Slate: of Thomasville, Nov. 16, a son.

Whitney Brown and Austin Gentzler: of Mount Wolf, Nov. 17, a daughter.

Carmen Flores and Peter Correa: of York, Nov. 17, a son.

Megan (Stewart) and Ryan Scott: of York, Nov. 17, a daughter.

Sameli Ramirez and Miguel Vera: of York, Nov. 17, a son.

Selena Brock and Wichelle Morel: of York, Nov. 18, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/20/births-thursday-nov-21/4252650002/