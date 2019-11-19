Buy Photo York County lawmakers Reps. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Stan Taylor have requested a public meeting with Maryland-based contractor Cherry Hill Construction and PennDOT concerning delays and over-budget costs with the Mount Rose Avenue project. Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Construction will close a section of the westbound lane on Mount Rose Avenue Wednesday night so a new drainage pipe can be installed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced its contractor will close the area just east of Green Hill Road on Mount Rose Avenue, Route 124, in Spring Garden Township,

It will be closed from about 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, and traffic will be rerouted through a temporary access road to the intersection with Green Hill Road that will turn right to proceed west on Mount Rose Avenue, a news release states.

Westbound traffic accessing I-83 southbound using that road may experience some delays, the release states.

The construction is part of a $58.3 million contract that was awarded to Cherry Hill Construction Inc., of Jessup, Maryland, to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-83 and rebuild the Exit 18 interchange.

For updated road conditions, residents can visit 511PA.com — a free service available 24 hours a day.

