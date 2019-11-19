CLOSE Surveillance video shows the woman who allegedly robbed a Motel 6 in Manchester Township with an accomplice over the weekend. Northern York County Regional Police

Police have released a photo and surveillance video of a woman who allegedly robbed a Motel 6 in Manchester Township in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 17.

The woman, described as a "shorter black female with a scarf on her head," allegedly approached the front desk and asked for change for a dollar bill, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

When the clerk at the front desk opened the cash register, a man jumped behind the counter and struck the clerk on the head, took money from the register and left the hotel with the woman who had first approached the desk, police said.

Police said the man was described as a thin black male wearing a black hoodie and a covering over his face. No weapons were used in the robbery.

The clerk suffered a lump on her head but did not seek medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police by phone at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-TELL (8355) or by email at tips@nycrpd.org.

