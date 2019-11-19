Births for Wednesday, Nov. 20
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Allison (Noel) and Pete Dean: of White Hall, Nov. 9, a daughter.
Rebecca (Silvey) and Jared Campbell: of Airville, Nov. 10, a daughter.
Brinlee (DuBois) and Reid Smeltzer: of Hanover, Nov. 11, a son.
Affrika Clarke and Samuel Parker: of York, Nov. 11,, a daughter.
Caitlyn (Lehr) and Nicholas Herbst: of Red Lion, Nov. 11, a son.
Carlyn Crowl and Craig Carbaugh: of Airville, Nov. 11, a son.
Christina Dubbs and Kevin Heller: of York, Nov. 12, a daughter.
Ashlee Wilson and Brian Brady: of Hanover, Nov. 12, a son.
Jordan Hudson and Jason Willey: of Dover, Nov. 12, a daughter.
Kelly (Rhein) and Seth Bray: of York, Nov. 12, a daughter.
Sabrina Tingue and Justin Morthland: of Windsor, Nov. 13, a son.
