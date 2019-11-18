PHOTOS: Festival of Trees celebrates 'Beauty'
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Beauty of our African American Heritage, decorated by Serena Gillespie and the (YAAHPS) York Area African American Historical Preservation Society, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Beauty of our African American Heritage, decorated by Serena Gillespie and the (YAAHPS) York Area African American Historical Preservation Society, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For the Beauty of the Earth, decorated by Beth Gross and Sue Baltozer, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
For the Beauty of the Earth, decorated by Beth Gross and Sue Baltozer, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For the Beauty of the Earth, decorated by Beth Gross and Sue Baltozer, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
For the Beauty of the Earth, decorated by Beth Gross and Sue Baltozer, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Beauty in the Life of a Girl, Past, Present and Future, decorated by Yah Yah Girls of York, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Beauty in the Life of a Girl, Past, Present and Future, decorated by Yah Yah Girls of York, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Beauty in the Life of a Girl, Past, Present and Future, decorated by Yah Yah Girls of York, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Beauty in the Life of a Girl, Past, Present and Future, decorated by Yah Yah Girls of York, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
The Beauty of Freedom Mantle, featuring a painting titled, "Wade in The Water," by Ophelia Chambliss, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Beauty of Freedom Mantle, featuring a painting titled, "Wade in The Water," by Ophelia Chambliss, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A Day at the Beauty Salon, decorated by Beth Gross and Brendas Mirrored Images, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A Day at the Beauty Salon, decorated by Beth Gross and Brendas Mirrored Images, is one of 27 beauty-themed displays available for viewing during the fourth annual Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Museum Manager Kelly Summerford, right, guides visitors Brett and Amy Quickle, of Evans City, Pa., on a tour of the center during the Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Museum Manager Kelly Summerford, right, guides visitors Brett and Amy Quickle, of Evans City, Pa., on a tour of the center during the Festival of Trees at the William C. Goodridge Freedom Center & Underground Railroad Museum in York City, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township places a feather on the "Beautiful You" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, which was decorated by Edquina Washington and her children, in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township places a feather on the "Beautiful You" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, which was decorated by Edquina Washington and her children, in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township poses for a photo with her "Day at a Beauty Salon" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while she was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township poses for a photo with her "Day at a Beauty Salon" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while she was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Edquina Washington, community development and housing director at Crispus Attucks, decorates the "Beautiful You" tree Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, which she created with her children, in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. Crispus Attucks owns the Goodridge House.The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Edquina Washington, community development and housing director at Crispus Attucks, decorates the "Beautiful You" tree Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, which she created with her children, in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. Crispus Attucks owns the Goodridge House.The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A hummingbird sips a bloom on the "For the Beauty of the Earth" tree made by volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
A hummingbird sips a bloom on the "For the Beauty of the Earth" tree made by volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township talks about her "For the Beauty of the Earth" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while she was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Beth Gross of Manchester Township talks about her "For the Beauty of the Earth" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while she was decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
"The Resplendent Peacock" by Deb Eberly and Stephany Sechrist is completed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, and will be on display at the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
"The Resplendent Peacock" by Deb Eberly and Stephany Sechrist is completed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, and will be on display at the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township talks about her "Beautiful Crowns" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township talks about her "Beautiful Crowns" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while decorating in preparation for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown York’s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A likeness of Poseidon tops a tree named "Subterranean Beauty" at the Goodridge Freedom Center Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several trees will be on display for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
A likeness of Poseidon tops a tree named "Subterranean Beauty" at the Goodridge Freedom Center Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several trees will be on display for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sepia toned photos by Sue Wyar decorate the "York's Beautiful Architecture" tree at the Goodridge Freedom Center Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several trees will be on display for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Sepia toned photos by Sue Wyar decorate the "York's Beautiful Architecture" tree at the Goodridge Freedom Center Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Several trees will be on display for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
"Beautiful Evalina" by Mark and Debbie DeBowes is completed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, and will be on display at the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The tree is a tribute to Evalina Goodridge and sits in the photo gallery at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
"Beautiful Evalina" by Mark and Debbie DeBowes is completed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, and will be on display at the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. The event, themed "Beauty," opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The tree is a tribute to Evalina Goodridge and sits in the photo gallery at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December, as well as during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township, left, Edquina Washington, community development and housing director at Crispus Attucks, and Beth Gross of Manchester Township, access Washington's "Beautiful You" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while preparing for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. Crispus Attucks owns the Goodridge House.The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo
Volunteer Stephany Sechrist of Windsor Township, left, Edquina Washington, community development and housing director at Crispus Attucks, and Beth Gross of Manchester Township, access Washington's "Beautiful You" tree, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, while preparing for the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum's 4th Annual Festival of Trees. Crispus Attucks owns the Goodridge House.The event opens Friday, November 1, at the center. The public can view over a dozen trees on display at the venue at 123 East Philadelphia Street as part of Downtown Yorkâ€™s First Friday event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The center was a stop on the Underground Railroad and features a 1850s photo gallery and daguerreotype studio. The Festival of Trees, sponsored by People's Bank, will be open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays through December and during December's First Friday event. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    In a York City tradition, the two-story row home of former York businessman William C. Goodridge has again transformed into a museum of Christmas trees.

    Now in its fourth year, the festival is at the home-turned-Underground Railroad museum, the Goodridge Freedom Center, at 123 E. Philadelphia St.

    It highlights the legacy of Goodridge through this year's theme of beauty.

    "For the Beauty of the Earth" — a tree decorated with sheet music from a hymn of the same name; ornaments representing squirrels, leaves and flowers; and a globe at its base — is intended to portray natural beauty.

    Others displayed at the center on Saturday, Nov. 16, feature salon products — which will be donated to local women's shelters — a peacock, York's architecture, an under-the-sea theme and Disney characters.

    More: York City's Goodridge Freedom Center hosts Festival of Trees

    Several were decorated by volunteer Stephany Sechrist, of Windsor Township, who was involved in organizing the festival and has also done her own "festival of trees" events in other locations.

    Goodridge kicked off the tradition in the 1850s when he was supposedly a pioneer of tree-decorating in the community.

    "Mr. Goodridge invited York to come see his tree — allegedly York's first one!" reads a display card on the Goodridge family tree.

    Goodridge was the son of a slave, a conductor on the Underground Railroad and a York City businessman, and the festival displays also pay homage to his African American heritage.

    More: Goodridge Center Festival of Trees launches during First Friday York

    More: New Goodridge center photo exhibit is the first of its kind

    A tree called "Beauty in the Life of a Girl, Past, Present and Future" depicts prominent African American women in the York community, such as state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City.

    And York City Council member Edquina Washington decorated a tree of hats worn by African American women at church.

    The center's manager, Kelly Summerford, also led an Underground Railroad tour on Saturday, sharing Goodridge's history with visitors.

    The festival is sponsored by PeoplesBank and kicked off at downtown York's First Friday Nov. 1. It will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 21, except for Friday, Dec. 6, when it will be open from 4 to 8 p.m.

    Cost of admission is $1 for students and seniors and $3 for adults.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/18/festival-trees-goodridge-freedom-center-celebrates-beauty-all-kinds/4216490002/