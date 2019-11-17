LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.

Altland Sr., Harold E.

Boyer, Ethel M.

Carr, Barbara Goodermuth

Dysard, Ron G.

Gentile, Charles William

Gossler, Karen Peel ("Kitty")

Greer, Joseph M.

Harmon, Earl Edward

Harris, Delores DeHoff

Kinard, Ned Roger

Kornbau, Roy

Kornbau, Roy H.

Lentz, Judith

Lepore, Thelma

Markle, Donna

Mickey, Rhonda

Murr, Charles

Murr, Charles

Myers, Yvonne

Myers, Yvonne

Pollins, Frank

Reandeau, Robert

Rosella, Peter

Schleeter, Lynwood

Smith, Dorothy

Troxell, Lucinda

Wagner, Robert

Wilson, Norma

Witmer, Robert

Wolfe, Reginald

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/11/17/york-county-obituaries-for-sunday-nov-17-bituaries-sunday-nov-17/4222488002/