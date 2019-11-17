York County obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 17
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Altland Sr., Harold E.
Boyer, Ethel M.
Carr, Barbara Goodermuth
Dysard, Ron G.
Gentile, Charles William
Gossler, Karen Peel ("Kitty")
Greer, Joseph M.
Harmon, Earl Edward
Harris, Delores DeHoff
Kinard, Ned Roger
Kornbau, Roy
Lentz, Judith
Lepore, Thelma
Markle, Donna
Mickey, Rhonda
Murr, Charles
Myers, Yvonne
Pollins, Frank
Reandeau, Robert
Rosella, Peter
Schleeter, Lynwood
Smith, Dorothy
Troxell, Lucinda
Wagner, Robert
Wilson, Norma
Witmer, Robert
Wolfe, Reginald
